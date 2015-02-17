Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BERLIN Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a German magazine Athens would not agree to any extension of its current bailout program, but that his government wanted to keep the country in the euro zone.
"For us, the old austerity program is dead," Tsipras told Germany's Stern magazine according to interview excerpts published on Tuesday, adding that the proposal to extend the program by six months did not make sense.
"Anyone suggesting that the current program should be extended by six months is wasting their time", he said, adding that there was no room in Europe for ultimatums like the one given to Greece to agree to a euro group proposal by Friday.
Asked whether Greece was preparing itself for leaving the euro zone with a plan B, Tsipras said: "We don't need such a plan. Because we will stay in the euro."
The magazine said that the interview was conducted last week and that some parts were added after follow-up questions with Tsipras on Monday.
