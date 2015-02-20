BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras asked European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday to be ready to convene a summit of European leaders on Sunday if euro zone finance ministers fail to agree to extend a bailout for Athens.

A Greek government official said that Tsipras spoke to Tusk, who chairs such summits and is responsible for convening them, and said that if the Eurogroup failed to reach a "positive conclusion" at talks going on in Brussels on Friday then Tsipras would request that leaders get involved at a higher level.

Earlier, commenting on a Tusk statement that he had spoken to Tsipras, an EU official said there was no plan for a summit yet. EU leaders have made clear they would prefer that the issue was resolved by their finance ministers.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)