ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at 13:30 local time (7.30 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, a statement from his office said.

Tsipras had flown to Brussels to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, with time fast running out for the two sides to agree on a cash-for-reforms deal for Greece. But it was not immediately clear whether that meeting would take place, with European Union officials saying Greece's latest offer had not gone far enough.

