Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
LUXEMBOURG National parliaments should be convinced to vote in favor of helping Greece if European leaders can reach a good agreement on Sunday, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said, adding that a deal on debt should be part of the agreement.
"I'm quite sure that if we have a good agreement on Sunday this is, I think, a strong enough recommendation also for the national parliaments," Tusk said in a news conference in Luxembourg on Thursday.
"The realistic proposal from Greece will have to matched by an equally realistic proposal on debt sustainability from the creditors. Only then will we have a win-win situation," Tusk said.
Tusk spoke to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by telephone earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Francois Aulner, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.