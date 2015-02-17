Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
ATHENS Greece will not be blackmailed into accepting an extension of its bailout program, the deputy foreign minister who holds the European affairs portfolio said on Tuesday, a day after talks with European partners broke down.
"We don't accept blackmail proposals, ultimatums about extending the bailout," Nikos Chountis, a senior official within the ruling Syriza party, told Greek television.
"I want to express my cautious optimism for a deal," he added.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.