ChemChina clinches $43 billion takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
BRUSSELS A Greek government official said that a draft text presented to euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday spoke of Greece extending its current bailout package and as such was "unreasonable" and would not be accepted.
Without specifying who put forward the text to the meeting chaired by Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the official said: "Some people's insistence on the Greek government implementing the bailout is unreasonable and cannot be accepted.
"Those who keep returning to this issue are wasting their time. Under such circumstances, there cannot be a deal today."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
HONG KONG Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.