WASHINGTON The United States is encouraging all parties in the current Greek debt crisis to work together to find a resolution, a State Department spokesman said on Thursday.

"We encourage all parties to continue to work toward resolution here and to do so as expeditiously as possible," State Department spokesman John Kirby told a regular press briefing.

"I think we're all watching this very, very closely. We're not a direct party to those conversations but we are encouraging the continued cooperation," he also said.

