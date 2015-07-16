Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday urged top German and French officials to hammer out a debt deal with Greece that will ensure Athens is able to pay its debts.
Lew "underscored the importance of achieving debt sustainability in the upcoming negotiations," a Treasury official said of Lew's meetings in Europe, which included a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin in Paris.
Lew also met with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Frankfurt, the official said.
NEW DELHI Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are leading a sizzling rally in electronics.