U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
WASHINGTON The Obama administration is urging Greece and its international creditors to keep negotiating a bailout deal as Athens prepares to hold a referendum over lenders' demands, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.
The official, who asked not to be named, was speaking by telephone with reporters.
U.S. officials have been pressing Greece and its European partners to strike a compromise between lender demands for economic reforms and Greece's need for measures that would make its debt sustainable, a second Treasury official said in the call.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.