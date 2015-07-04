Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is surrounded by the media as he leaves the Finance Ministry building in Athens, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BERLIN Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told a German newspaper he expects to get a deal with international creditors on Monday, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's aid-for-reforms referendum.

"I expect that we will have an agreement on Monday.. And it will be independent of whether a majority vote 'yes' or 'no' in the referendum," the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted Varoufakis as saying in extracts released on Saturday.

"Don't listen to those who say the offer is off the table - of course it is still there because it is what they want," he was quoted as saying.

He also attacked his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.

"Mr Schaeuble made clear in 2012 that he would prefer a Grexit," the paper quoted Varoufakis as saying.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)