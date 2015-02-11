BRUSSELS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, asked on arrival at his first meeting of the Euro Group if Athens might leave the euro zone, replied "absolutely not".

Restating the new government's position, he added that he was confident of constructive talks in Brussels on Wednesday with his fellow ministers.

