ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday he believed euro zone finance ministers would approve an Athens government proposal on extending the country's loan agreement later this week.

Varoufakis told reporters that he believed the proposal would gain acceptance including from Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem in a conference call of the ministers on Friday.

A Greek request for a loan extension will first be considered by euro zone officials in a working group on Thursday.

"The application will be written in such a way so that it will satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the Eurogroup," he said.

"If we continue in this climate tomorrow on Thursday at the Euro working group there will be a good conclusion on a technical level ... (and) on Friday via a teleconference there will be an approval of the Greek position."

