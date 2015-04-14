Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is surrounded by members of the media as he finishes comments on the ''informal discussions'' he just concluded with the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, in Washington, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet U.S. President Barack Obama and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a trip to Washington this week for meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, his ministry said on Tuesday.

The meetings come as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist government seeks to negotiate a deal with its lenders from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund that will unlock further aid under its 240 billion euro bailout.

Last Thursday euro zone deputy finance ministers gave Athens a deadline of six working days to present a revised economic reform plan. Euro zone finance ministers will meet on April 24 to decide whether to unlock emergency funding to keep Greece afloat.

While EU officials have said that April 24 is not a formal deadline for a deal, Greece is fast running out of cash and its financial needs are pressing as it has not received any funds under its bailout since last August.

Varoufakis, who made a habit of being interviewed frequently after taking office in January, has been notably absent over the past month, though in recent days he has started to make more public appearances again.

He will meet Obama on Thursday and Draghi on Friday, when he is also due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Gareth Jones)