U.S., European stocks touch record highs as calm backs risk rally
NEW YORK Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching all-time intraday peaks, as U.S. equities tracked European stocks and global bond yields.
BRUSSELS Greece and its international creditors should reach a deal on a funding-for-reforms package within days or weeks, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday.
"I trust an agreement will be in the next days or... weeks," he told a business meeting.
He said there was "much progress" in talks between Greece and the institutions representing the international creditors --the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Varoufakis said an agreement with these institutions should include a "sensible" analysis of the sustainability of Greek debt and fiscal policy as well as a reform of pensions, value added tax and the creation of a bad bank that would take on the non-performing loans from the Greek banking sector.
There should also be a development bank that would be linked to privatized state assets, Varoufakis said.
To prevent future excessive borrowing by the government, Greece could introduce a debt break, he said.
A federal appeals court on Tuesday said the U.S. government did not commit an "illegal exaction" harming American International Group Inc shareholders led by former Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg when it bailed out the insurer in 2008.