PARIS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday he and his euro zone counterparts were unlikely to reach a aid-for reforms deal at a meeting on Thursday.

‎"Tomorrow we will set the scene for what we consider to be our political and moral duty, and that is to reach an agreement very, very quickly with our partners and the institutions," he said after talks in Paris at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Asked if there could be an agreement at the meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, Varoufakis said: "I do not believe so."

He said Greece and its international lenders needed to strike a deal at the level of heads of state and government.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Andrew Roche; writing by Leigh Thomas)