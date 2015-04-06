Tech, consumer discretionary stocks drag down Wall St.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
WASHINGTON A U.S. official urged Greece to "fully commit" to technical negotiations so that it can finalize economic reforms needed to unlock further bailout funds, a U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.
Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, sent the message in a meeting with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in Washington, the official said.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.