WASHINGTON A U.S. official urged Greece to "fully commit" to technical negotiations so that it can finalize economic reforms needed to unlock further bailout funds, a U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's undersecretary for international affairs, sent the message in a meeting with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis in Washington, the official said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bernard Orr)