ATHENS Greece's parliament will pass legislation required for a new financial aid package from Europe's rescue fund despite dissenting views from some ruling party deputies, the country's interior minister said on Tuesday.

"The decisions that will facilitate a return to normality will take place," Nikos Voutsis told reporters.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone government.

"There can be policies to offset these socially tough measures," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Costas Pitas)