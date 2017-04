The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK The International Monetary Fund sees a 25 percent chance of the euro zone slipping into deflation by the end of next year, the fund's chief economist said on Wednesday.

For now, the IMF is predicting low inflation in the euro zone, Olivier Blanchard told a forum in New York. But "we think that there is a 25 percent probability that we see deflation in the euro zone by the end of 2015".

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)