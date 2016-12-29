ROME Implementing an emergency decree to prop up Italy's struggling banks will be a long and complicated process, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

The government approved a decree last week to bail out its third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and pledged to protect the savings of around 40,000 retail investors.

"Putting this into practice will be long and complicated, we aren't hiding that, but it is a strategic and fundamental decision," Gentiloni told a news conference.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie)