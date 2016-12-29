Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
ROME Implementing an emergency decree to prop up Italy's struggling banks will be a long and complicated process, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.
The government approved a decree last week to bail out its third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and pledged to protect the savings of around 40,000 retail investors.
"Putting this into practice will be long and complicated, we aren't hiding that, but it is a strategic and fundamental decision," Gentiloni told a news conference.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.