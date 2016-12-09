MILAN A consortium of investment banks that must decide whether to underwrite a privately-backed 5-billion euro rescue plan for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) believes there is not enough time and no willing investors to execute the deal by a year-end deadline, a source said on Friday.

Another source told Reuters earlier that the European Central Bank had rejected a request by the ailing lender for more time to raise capital, in a move that piles pressure on the Italian government to bail out the bank.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Silvia Aloisi)