Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

HELSINKI The resignation of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after his heavy defeat in a referendum is a concern for European Commission as it adds to the instability that the continent is currently facing, EU commissioner Jyrki Katainen said on Monday.

"From the Commission's perspective, it is of course worrisome that as there is already a lot of instability in Europe, this kind of vote will only increase it," Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told reporters in Helsinki.

"It is now essential that the institutions in Italy's political system enable stability as much as possible."

He added it was difficult to estimate the length or significance of Italy's political crisis at the moment.

