European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn presents the European Commission spring economic forecasts and outlook expectations for EU member states, including analysis of developments in countries under support programmes, during a news conference at the... REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS The European Commission is still evaluating Slovenia's economic reform plans submitted last week and wants quick action to tackle the country's banking problems, the EU's top economic official said on Monday.

"It is too early to say whether the programs provide a sufficiently strong and credible response to the major challenge the country faces for the moment," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

"Even if the current situation remains manageable, there is no time to waste," Rehn said, calling on the government to take "determined action".

