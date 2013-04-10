Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch Finance Minister and head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, answers questions about Cyprus and its bailout in the Dutch Parliament in The Hague March 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Bart Maat

AMSTERDAM Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem cautioned on Wednesday there were risks associated with short-term economic stimulus, underlining a split between policymakers in Europe and the United States on how to combat the economic crisis.

"All these pleas to open the tap in monetary or budgetary policy - I haven't heard any explanation of how to put the budget in order in the medium term afterwards," Dijsselbloem told a hearing in the Dutch parliament.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday on his first official visit to Europe that countries with a trade surplus should take steps to boost domestic consumption.

While not explicitly responding to Lew, Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister, said countries with looser policy stances, like Japan and the United States, would also need to put their budgets in order in the medium term.

"I also warn of the creation of new bubbles: all that stimulus, short-term fiscal and monetary loosening, brings new risks with it," he added.

