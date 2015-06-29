U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers from the Social Democrats, her junior coalition partner, at a meeting on Monday she would back a third bailout package for Greece if an aid-for-reforms deal were struck with Athens, participants told Reuters.
The insiders, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, added that Merkel also said she was confident a majority of conservative lawmakers would support the move.
Merkel also signaled that she was ready to start talks with Athens on how to ease the country's debt burden, the participants said.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.