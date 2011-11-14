Investment bank Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) said it will acquire a 45 percent non-controlling interest in privately-owned ABS Investment Management LLC for about $45 million in cash.

Monday's acquisition is Evercore's second deal in two weeks. On Oct 31, it partnered with the investment banking arm of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) for cross-border M&A advisory.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based ABS began operations in 2002 and is an institutionally focused equity long/short hedge fund-of-funds manager, with close to $3.5 billion in assets under management.

ABS's founders, Alain De Coster, Laurence Russian and Guilherme Ribeiro, will continue to lead the company after the transaction closes in the fourth quarter, Evercore said in a statement.

Evercore, founded by former U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Roger Altman, is an independent advisory firm with $13.6 billion in assets under management as of September-end.

Evercore has advised on several important deals in the past quarter, including Kinder Morgan's (KMI.N) $39 billion buy of El Paso Corp EP.N, and McGraw-Hill's MHP.N planned split into two separate companies.

New York-based Evercore expects the deal to add to earnings in 2012.

Evercore shares closed at $28.08 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

