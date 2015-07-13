Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's List in online home services deal
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
FRANKFURT Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] has sold about 15 million shares in Evonik (EVKn.DE) for 34.60 euros apiece, JP Morgan (JPM.N), which is one of the bookrunners, said on Monday.
After the placement, which will yield 520 million euros ($572.16 million), the buyout firm will have a 6.2 percent stake in the German chemicals group, down from the 9.4 percent it had after the placement of a 4.7 percent stake in May.
Evonik shares closed down 1 percent at 35.45 euros on Monday after regular trading and extended losses in after-hours trading, dropping 2.1 percent to 35.05 euros.
Since March CVC has sold Evonik shares worth about 1.75 billion euros.
JP Morgan and Banc of America were the joint global coordinators of the placement, which started with 12 million shares and was raised to 15 million shares.
Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to convince U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp to lower its price expectations and accept a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the matter.