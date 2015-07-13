Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's List in online home services deal
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
FRANKFURT Private Equity firm CVC Capital Partners [CVC.UL] is selling about 12 million shares in German chemicals group Evonik (EVKn.DE) for 34.60 euros to market, JP Morgan (JPM.N), which is running the sale, said on Monday.
The sale represents about 2.6 percent of Evonik's outstanding shares.
Evonik shares closed down 1 percent at 35.45 euros after regular trading and extended losses in after-trading hours, dropping 2.1 percent to 35.05 euros.
JP Morgan and Banc of America are the joint global coordinators of the placement.
In early-May CVC had already sold a 4.7 percent stake in the chemicals group.
Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to convince U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp to lower its price expectations and accept a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the matter.