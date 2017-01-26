The logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is seen at a Telekom store at the company's headquarters in Bonn February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN German utility EWE AG [LANDWE.UL] aims to link a million households in northern Germany to fast internet connections by 2026, its CEO said, and is in talks with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), which needs partners to reach its national broadband targets.

EWE, which has a telecoms business in addition to its bigger utilities business, is mostly active in rural parts of northeastern Germany.

It has so far linked up 100,000 customers with high-speed fiber-optic cables and more than 900,000 others via a mix of fiber and copper cables.

"We want to invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in the expansion of fiber-optic cables," Matthias Brueckmann told Reuters, adding that would enable the group to connect another 1 million households. The investment will be made over a period of 10 years from 2017, Brueckmann said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

Deutsche Telekom has pledged to bring fast internet to all German households but depends on local partners such as EWE and Innogy (IGY.DE), which on Monday announced a partnership with the telecoms group, to get it done in remote areas.

Brueckmann said EWE was also discussing a potential partnership with Deutsche Telekom, under which Deutsche would pay to access EWE's cables in areas where it does not have networks, enabling Deutsche to market its digital services in remote areas.

"We are in talks about this with potential partners, including Deutsche Telekom," Brueckmann said.

"We are pursuing a strategy of offering the use of our cables to partners. To access them they must pay. But we are also offering our own products," he said, adding this could include entertainment and TV services.

EWE's telecoms business generates annual sales of about 450 million euros, a key asset that sets it apart from larger German utilities which don't have telecoms businesses.

As of 2015, EWE had 615,000 telecoms customers, 1.3 million electricity customers and 1.7 gas customers.

ASSET SALES

EWE, which made 7.8 billion euros in sales in 2015, wants to generate additional revenues of at least 250 million euros a year by leasing glass-fiber cables to competitors, aiming for a profit margin of 10 percent in this business.

The group is also on the lookout for acquisitions and could easily spend 1.5 billion euros on power and gas networks, local utilities and renewable projects without putting its "Baa1" rating at risk, Brueckmann said.

As part of its new strategy announced in October, EWE also plans to significantly reduce the number of subsidiaries and aims to rake in 200 million euros by selling units, including energy storage group E3/DC.

EWE also operates regulated gas and power networks, a favorite with investors following the listing of Innogy, and Brueckmann said he is being approached on a regular basis by investors keen on taking a stake.

"We are not selling our grids."

