FRANKFURT/BERLIN EWE AG [LANDWE.UL], Germany's fifth-largest utility by sales, is in talks to sell its stake in gas firm VNG AG [VNG.UL], a deal that could fetch 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion), two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

No official sales process has been started, the sources said, as a final decision by EWE to sell the stake has yet to be made.

Front-runner for the assets is the city of Leipzig, where VNG is based, via municipal utility LVV, the sources said.

One of the sources said that LVV might team up with Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie (MQG.AX), which has emerged as a buyer of European energy assets in recent years, to finance the deal.

Macquarie was not available for immediate comment.

EWE AG increased its stake in VNG to 63.69 percent last year by paying 320 million euros for a 15.79 percent share previously held by Wintershall. The deal valued VNG at 2.03 billion and EWE's stake at 1.29 billion.

A spokesman for EWE said the company was considering both keeping the stake as well as a possible sale, adding it had agreed to enter talks with LVV.

LVV said last year that it was ready to enter talks with EWE should the company decide to sell its stake.

In 2014, VNG AG, in which municipal utilities and local groups hold 25.79 percent and Russia's Gazprom owns (GAZP.MM) 10.52 percent, made a net profit of 224 million euros, up from 174 million.

