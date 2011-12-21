WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Justice approved Exelon Corp's (EXC.N) purchase of Constellation Energy Group Inc CEG.N on the condition that it divest three electricity generating plants in Maryland to preserve competition.

The department said it required the sale to prevent the combined companies from having too much clout in power production in the mid-Atlantic states once the $7.9 billion deal closes.

Two of the plants to be sold are in Maryland's Anne Arundel County and a third is in Baltimore County, Maryland.

"These divestitures will preserve that critical competition for the benefit of electricity customers throughout the mid-Atlantic," said Sharis Pozen, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.

The planned acquisition was announced in April.

"We are pleased to have reached yet another important milestone in completing our merger with Constellation," said Exelon President Christopher Crane in a statement. "We continue to expect that we will finalize the merger in early 2012."

The merger still needs approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Maryland Public Service Commission, the state utility regulator.

(Reporting By Diane Bartz and Jim Vicini; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)