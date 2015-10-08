'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No.1 with $145 million
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK - An exhibition exploring the roots of some of the world's best known superheroes opens at the New-York Historical Society this week.
The "Superheroes in Gotham" exhibit is showing costumes, comic books and sketches of the likes of Superman, Batman and Spider-Man and looking at how their stories began in New York.
"This is an exhibition that really traces the roots of the superhero to New York's own history," Louise Mirrer, president of the New-York Historical Society, said.
"Superheroes in Gotham" runs Oct. 9 to Feb. 21.
LONDON Ridley Scott, the English director of three of the sci-fi horror "Alien" films, says he is heading into a wider universe with the latest in the series: "Alien:Covenant."