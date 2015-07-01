NEW YORK For actors Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Willow Shields, the stars of the blockbuster film franchise "The Hunger Games," exploring a new exhibition about the world depicted in the movies was like taking a trip down memory lane.

With hundreds of costumes, props, photos and interactive displays, "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition" which opened on Wednesday at the Discovery Times Square museum, brings fans into the dystopian, post-apocalyptic nation of Panem depicted in the films.

"It was really emotional. I didn't expect that," said Lawrence, 24, who plays feisty teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen in the action-packed survival films.

"There is a lot of stuff I'd like to keep," she added.

The exhibition uses immersive environments and detailed set recreations from the films based on the science-fiction novels by Suzanne Collins.

The first three movies in the Lions Gate Entertainment franchise grossed more than $2 billion worldwide. The final film, "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," is due to be released on Nov. 20.

"I think people feel so close to these movies since they've read the books, or they get so close to the characters and the stories and then watch the movies," said Lawrence, as she looked at a display.

With seven galleries, the exhibition follows Everdeen's journey from her beginnings in District 12 to her emergence as Mockingjay, a beacon of hope for freedom against an oppressive government.

It includes items such as the "Girl on Fire" costume, the Mockingjay dress and armor, Katniss's bow, maps of Panem and a gamemaker's control table.

"I love it because fans get to see how much work is put into making a film and (they can) understand it." said Shields, who plays Primrose Everdeen, Katniss's younger sister.

The exhibition will run at Discovery Times Square through Jan. 3, 2016, then travel to San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts in February.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)