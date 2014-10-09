The Fiat logo is seen on a Fiat vehicle displayed outside Chrysler World Headquarters during the FCA Investors Day in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MILAN Italian holding company Exor (EXOR.MI), a key investor in carmaker Fiat FIA.MI, said on Thursday it had bought back 238.6 million euros ($304 million) of a bond maturing in June 2017.

The company said last month it would offer to buy back the bond, with a residual size of 690 million euros, and launch a new issue denominated in euros seeking to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

The benchmark rate, the purchase yield and the purchase price of the tender offer will be determined at around 1200 GMT (0800 EDT), Exor added. The 2017 bond Exor was offering to repurchase had an initial size of 750 million euros.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)