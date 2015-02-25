Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Cushman & Wakefield Inc, is putting the world's third-largest real estate company up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Exor SpA (EXOR.MI), the Agnelli family's holding company, has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to find a buyer, the WSJ said on Tuesday.

The Agnelli family, which currently owns 81 percent of the company, paid $565.4 million for a 67.5 percent stake in Cushman & Wakefield 8 years ago, according to the WSJ.

The sale could fetch as much as $2 billion, it added.

"There is currently no transaction to disclose, nor guarantee that such a review may result in any transaction involving Cushman & Wakefield," a Cushman & Wakefield spokesman said.

Exor SpA, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

