SYDNEY Australia beat out the United States and Singapore to take top place among expatriates as an ideal residence for quality of life and career prospects, according to an international survey released on Thursday.

More than 3,000 expatriates in over 100 countries rated nations on a range of criteria from accommodations to food, healthcare and the quality of the commute to work, according to HSBC's Expat Explorer survey, now in its fourth year.

Australia took the honors with 10 percent of respondents choosing the nation known for its sun-drenched beaches and solid economy as their preferred next posting location.

"The report suggests expats are putting lifestyle and well-being ahead of money and Australia wins hands down on this front," said Graham Heunis, head of retail banking and wealth management for HSBC Bank Australia.

The United States, which had slightly fewer votes than Australia, came in an extremely close second and was seen as offering the best career opportunities with higher remuneration, the report said.

Singapore, narrowly edged for third with 9 percent, appeared to combine the best of both worlds, with respondents noting its good quality of life along with prime job opportunities.

Hong Kong came in fourth, Canada fifth, the United Kingdom sixth and France seventh. Respondents said they were attracted to the higher salaries in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, while Canada's lifestyle won it points.

