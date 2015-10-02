BOSTON Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Friday she expects a multi-state probe will be launched into the breach at Experian Plc that compromised data of some 15 million people who sought to open accounts with T-Mobile US Inc.

"We have contacted both companies to review the circumstances and anticipate working with attorneys general across the country on this matter," Healey said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Healey declined to elaborate on plans for a potential multi-state investigation into the cyber attack that was disclosed on Thursday.

Illinois and Connecticut are also looking the breach, according to representatives for the attorneys general in those two states.

Spokespeople with Experian did not respond to requests for comment into the response from U.S. states on the breach.

In April 2014 several states announced a joint probe into a breach of Social Security numbers involving Court Ventures, a firm that Experian acquired.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Richard Chang)