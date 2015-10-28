Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said the potential risk of liver injury from AbbVie' hepatitis C treatments will not impact the availability of the treatment for patients for whom it is safe and effective.

The Food and Drug Administration said last week AbbVie Inc had identified cases of hepatic decompensation and liver failure in patients with liver cirrhosis who were taking the medicines.

The FDA said AbbVie will have to include warnings about the risk of serious liver injury in the labels of its combination hepatitis C treatments.

Express Scripts, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said it had not had any kind of disruption in the availability of the treatments since the FDA's stricter labeling requirement.

Shares of Express Scripts, which reported better-than-expected third quarter profit on Tuesday, were up 1.2 percent at $85.07 on Wednesday. AbbVie shares were up 1.8 percent at $53.52.

Pharmacy benefit managers are paid by health insurers to ensure drugstores only dispense pre-authorized drugs, a middleman role designed to keep drug costs down.

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Tuesday it would acquire smaller peer Rite Aid Corp for $9.4 billion to widen its footprint in the United States and negotiate for lower drug costs.

