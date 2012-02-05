Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
MELBOURNE China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) must go ahead with its A$2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) bid for Extract Resources EXT.AX by March 1, after it took control of Extract's top shareholder, the Australian owner of the Husab uranium project said on Monday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Miner-trader Glencore on Friday said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia, outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.