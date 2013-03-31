Amateur husky racers brave -24C in Arctic wilderness
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Sunday that crews at the scene of its crude oil pipeline spill in Arkansas had yet to excavate the area of the breach to determine the cause.
"I can't speculate on when that will happen," Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said. "Excavation is necessary as part of an investigation to determine the cause of the incident."
Exxon also had no estimate on how long repairs would take or when the oil pipeline would restart. Exxon shut the line, which carries heavy Canadian crude oil from Illinois to Texas, on Friday when the leak was discovered.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
BEIJING China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised countries to honour financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a statement on Tuesday.