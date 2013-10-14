KKR prepares bid for Australia's Quintis: source
SYDNEY U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP is preparing a potential consortium bid for Australia's Quintis Ltd backed by the sandalwood plantation group's managing director, a source said.
MADRID Spain's loss-making telecoms and technology group Ezentis, which is focused on Latin American markets, said on Monday its Chilean subsidiary had won a $100 million fibre optic contract from Telefonica.
Under the deal, Ezentis will develop and maintain copper and fiber optical fixed telephone lines as well as handle Telefonica Chile's customer service for telecoms, broadband and pay television, the firm said in a note to the Spanish stock exchange regulator.
Ezentis operates in several Latin American countries, including Chile and Panama and has won contracts in Peru and Argentina. Last year, the group had to refinance its debt to help to turn its business around.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK A congressional subcommittee on Tuesday urged Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello to finalize an $8.9 billion debt restructuring at the island's power utility, PREPA, before a deadline to close the deal expires on Friday.
TOKYO U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse Electric Co plans to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Tuesday as it struggles to limit losses that have thrown its Japanese parent Toshiba Corp into crisis, people familiar with Toshiba's thinking said.