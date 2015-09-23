Computer screens display the Facebook sign-in screen in this photo illustration taken in Golden, Colorado July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Facebook Inc said its news feed for web and Android platform users will now support 360-degree videos.

A 360 video gives an immersive experience to users by allowing them to view a scene from any angle.

Such videos are created using a special set of cameras that manage to capture all 360 degrees of a scene at the same time.

Support for the iOS platform will follow in the coming months, the company said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1YBQkdg)

Action camera maker GoPro Inc has posted a video on motocross riding in the Idaho desert, while Vice Media has released a video of on-the-ground reporting in Afghanistan.

Basketball star LeBron James has also uploaded a 360 video, taking viewers behind the scenes during his workouts.

Walt Disney Co has uploaded a video of its upcoming "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" movie, which allows viewers to explore the fictional planet Jakku.

Facebook web users can drag a cursor and mobile users can tilt their devices in any direction to experience a 360-degree panorama view.

Anyone can upload 360 videos starting today, but Facebook is not currently allowing users to run ad campaigns with the videos. (on.fb.me/1LwRj9r)

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)