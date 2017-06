Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's co-founder and chief executive during a Facebook press event to introduce 'Home' a series of applications that integrates the Facebook platform into the Android operating system, in Menlo Park, California, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

MENLO PARK, California AT&T Inc will exclusively sell the first smartphones pre-loaded with Facebook Inc's new family of "Home" applications starting April 12, the wireless carrier said on Thursday.

Taiwan's HTC Corp will manufacture the phones, to be called "HTC First," the company said.

(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)