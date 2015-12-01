An illustration picture shows the log-on screen for the website Facebook, in Munich February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Facebook Inc:

* CEO zuckerberg intends to retain his majority voting position in Facebook

stock for "foreseeable future"

* CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed he plans to sell or gift no more than $1 billion

of Facebook stock each year for the next three years

* Mark Zuckerberg will gift substantially all of shares of stock to further

"mission of advancing human potential and promoting equality"

* Zuckerberg established a new entity, chan zuckerberg initiative, and will

control voting and disposition of any shares held by such entity

* Source text (bit.ly/1ltp01x)

(Bengaluru Newsroom)