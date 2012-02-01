Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook filed on Wednesday to raise a targeted $5 billion in a hotly anticipated initial public offering, setting the stage for Silicon Valley's biggest-ever IPO. Here are some key facts about the company:
Founded: 2004
Original name: thefacebook.com
Headquarters: Menlo Park
Employees: 3,200 as of December 31, 2011
Revenue: $3.71 billion in 2011
Founder and CEO: Mark Zuckerberg
Earliest investors: PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel invested $500,000 in 2004, followed by Accel Partners, which invested $12.7 million in 2005
Biggest stakeholder: Mark Zuckerberg, who holds a 56.9 pre-IPO voting stake Other top stakeholders: Greylock Partners, Meritech Capital Partners, DigitalSky Technologies; entrepreneurs Reid Hoffman, Mark Pincus, Sean Parker
Number of users: 845 million active monthly users worldwide, including 161 million active monthly users in the United States
Average time spent on Facebook: Worldwide users spend about 6 hours a month; 7 hours in United States
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.