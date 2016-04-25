A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Facebook Inc (FB.O) is developing a stand-alone camera app, similar to disappearing photo app Snapchat, to increase user engagement, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The app, being developed by Facebook's "friend-sharing" team in London, is in its early stages and may never come to fruition, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/24fDRxN)

The company is also planning a feature that allows a user to record video through the app to begin live streaming, the newspaper reported.

Facebook declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)