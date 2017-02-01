NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Facebook beat expectations on both the top and bottom line despite concerns its business is poised to slow. The stellar results underscore the grip Facebook has over its nearly 2 billion users. Proving it can overcome such dominance will be rival Snap's big challenge ahead of its IPO.

In recent months, Facebook has been warning its expansion pace will slow as it lessens the amount of inventory available to brands. Yet advertising revenue increased 53 percent year-over-year during the fourth quarter, to $8.6 billion, nearly on par with the third quarter's 59 percent increase. Profit more than doubled, to $3.6 billion. The company won't have to dig deep to pay some of the $500 million that a jury awarded Wednesday to ZeniMax Media for alleged IP theft by virtual-reality subsidiary Oculus.

This year may prove to be different. Facebook hasn't backed off its cautious stance on revenue. It also plans to spend aggressively on R&D, content for its growing video ambitions and marketing. Expenses are forecast to increase some 40 percent to 50 percent from last year's $15.2 billion.

Expectations for Snap, the parent of the disappearing-message and photo app, are lofty. The company run by Evan Spiegel was valued at about $25 billion, or about 25 times expected 2017 revenue of $1 billion, at its latest fundraising. That number will face a big test when Snap publicly files for its initial offering, a step that may come later this week. Facebook is currently trading at about 11 times this year's sales forecast.

Founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg noted that it has been five years since Facebook filed for its public debut. After a rocky start out of the gate, it overcame doubts it could shift from desktop to mobile. Shares are up nearly 250 percent since their debut.

Even so, advertisers are eager for more options besides Facebook and Alphabet's Google. Worries about Facebook's influence on everything from buying decisions to how people vote could have a dampening effect down the line. For now though, the company has raised the bar to new heights for Snap.