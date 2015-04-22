SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that foreign exchange rates would likely cut revenue in the current quarter by more than 10 percent due to the strong U.S. dollar.

The world's biggest online social network also said its expenses this year would increase by about 55 percent to 65 percent, a slight decrease at the top end from its previous forecast of 55 percent to 70 percent growth.

