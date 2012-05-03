Facebook Inc has added two new underwriters to its $10.6 billion initial public offering, including electronic broker E*Trade Securities, according to the latest IPO prospectus.

The world's largest social network also added Itau BBA USA Securities, the U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco, as an underwriter. Facebook now has 33 underwriters for its IPO due later this month.

(Reporting By Olivia Oran)