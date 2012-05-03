Campari investor sells 1.95 percent stake at 6.10 euros: source
MILAN An unnamed investor in Italy's Campari has sold a 1.95 percent stake in the beverage company at 6.10 euros ($6.8) per share, a market source said on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc. executives tackled concern about the company's mobile strategy during a video presentation on Thursday for the social network's IPO road show.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said mobile is a key area of growth for the company. While mobile is a challenge for some companies because of a lack of space for ads, it is not for Facebook, Sandberg said.
Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman said the company will invest heavily in mobile, even if the payoff takes a long time or is uncertain.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr)
TOKYO SoftBank Group Corp said it would buy two firms that build walking robots from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc , adding to the Japanese company's growing artificial intelligence portfolio.