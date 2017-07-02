TPG Capital withdraws bid to take over Australia's Fairfax Media

FILE PHOTO: The Fairfax Media headquarters are pictured in Sydney, Australia, May 3, 2017.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management LP [TPG.UL] has abandoned its A$2.76 billion ($2.12 billion) bid to take over Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd (FXJ.AX), a TPG spokesman said on Sunday.

"TPG has today exited the Fairfax due diligence process and has elected not to proceed with an offer," a spokesman said in a statement.

"TPG thanks the Board and senior management team of Fairfax for the integrity and focus they have brought to the discussions."

A spokesperson for Fairfax was not immediately available for comment.

Fairfax had been the subject of a bidding war between TPG Capital and private equity peer Hellman & Friedman.